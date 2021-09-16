LaQuan Smith made history with his Spring 2022 show as he became the first designer ever to host a runway show at the famous Empire State Building. With such an impeccable venue matched with skyline views, the designer did not disappoint with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection which had us ready to get cute and go out again.

On the scene, celebrities and fashion figures filled the top of the New York skyscraper. Lined with the industry’s “it” girls, City Girls, Ciara, and Lala were spied in the front row. Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, stylist Law Roach, media personality Bevy Smith, rapper Flo Milli, and more were also seen at the epic LaQuan Smith show.

Models strutted the runway in 55 looks that take you from getting ready in style to the actual night out with the ultimate evening ensembles. Bringing his usual edgy chic sexiness to the table, garments accentuated the female figure with flirty details like cutouts, NSFW see-through pieces, cheeky bottoms, and plunging necklines.

The label also presented two new colorways of the popular Spring 2021 motor pants as seen on Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna. Other noteworthy pieces included the cream self-tie belted dress and rompers that take on the appearance of bath robes, showing fans how to stylishly prep or make “the prep” work as the actual look.

While many looks followed a rather neutral color scheme, the designer did make use of popping colors such as blue and red in addition to an elaborate black and white print to further add to the boldness of the looks at hand.

For this particular collection, LaQuan Smith teamed up with Afterpay to allow fans to shop the collection straight from the runway through the platform’s See Now Buy Now retail initiative. Discover more here.

Explore more moments from the show:

Photos: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com / Tomas Herold