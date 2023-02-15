In a multitude of ways, LaQuan Smith is growing. As the brand continues its success as an It Girl favorite, Fall 2023 sees the Laquan Simth woman with a new air of maturity.

The show opened with Smith’s new taste for tailoring. An asymmetrical LBD inspired by the traditional tuxedo came before an all-black suit featuring a cropped single-button jacket and relaxed single-pleat trousers with a hand-folded silk waistband. Smith’s signature sexy wasn’t too far behind, as look 3 was a metallic maxi skirt paired with an equally chromatic balcony bra top. Something we’re sure to see on Kim K in the coming months.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

Champagne and caviar were waiting for guests in the Rainbow Room, where the elaborate show was held, while an iconic scene from Dynasty’s season 6 finale kicked off the presentation. There’s no doubt the gloriously wealthy and glam Diahann Carroll was on the mood board.

In true Dynasty fashion, the clothes are luxe. Dresses, something Smith does well, is done with his usual sexiness. Plunging necklines and keyholes, mesh fabrics, and open backs sashayed down the runway as to be expected.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com However, the star this season was not the dress but the trouser. Smith is diving deeper into tailoring. For Fall 2023, he offers a selection of finely tailored suit options, from modernized tuxedo jackets to several solid trousers. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen tailoring from Smith, but it has never before looked as precise or considered.

He elevates his glam video girl ethos by building on his signature opposed to trying his hand at the classics. Trousers are slung so low they’re almost ‘bumster’ territory. The perfect styling companion, however, for his high-leg bodysuits.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

Growth at LaQuan Smith also means exploring new territory. Alongside the second skin suede suits and opulent eveningwear, lay six men’s looks sharing the same exuberance as its women’s counterpart. The outerwear is lush and large, ranging in full fur coats and brightly colored wool options, while the suiting is unique with criss-cross jackets that crop on the sides.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

If this season is all about Smith’s growth, I’d say he’s harvesting a good crop.