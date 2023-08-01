It was just back in 2018 when LaLa Anthony was featured as Drake’s love interest in his popular song “In My Feelings,” where he raps “Kiki do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me.”

Fast-forward to this past Wednesday, where the two were reunited during Drake’s sold out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Drake who appeared to be cheesing from ear to ear, embraced the ‘Power’ actress who stunned in a denim on denim look including a $357 GCDS bralette upheld by a diamond chain, and paired with ripped straight jeans. Her footwear glistened with rhinestones as she shone brightly for the special gathering.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Although Lala kept her Bralette on, word on the street is that numerous concert goers tossed their bra’s at the Canadian rapper during his performance.

Anthony, who attended the concert with her 16-year old son Kiyan, who is practically towering over everyone like his retired NBA father Carmelo Anthony, looked like a star-struck teenager. When your mother is Lala and has connections with some of your favorite idols, who wouldn’t be?

It was great to see Lala and Kiyan spend quality time together at Drake’s concert, with another gorgeous young girl who looked like she could be Kiyan’s high-school sweetheart.

Based on LaLa and Drake’s body language, we wouldn’t be surprised if they entertain the thought of taking their friendship one step further. Who say’s the Brooklyn native and Canadian Rapper won’t be a match made in heaven?

Image Credits: IG/Reproduction