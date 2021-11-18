We are just a week away from the premiere of the highly anticipated House of Gucci film. The Ridley Scott-directed film features a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Salma Hayek.

Lady Gaga, who plays the infamous Patrizia Reggiani in the film, has been making her rounds during the House of Gucci press tour, giving us endless looks including Gucci ensembles (of course). With that being said, we gathered some of Gaga’s best promotional looks from premieres to event appearances:

Lady Gaga wow’d in a Gucci Spring/Summer 2022 purple sheer look at the House of Gucci premiere in London. She rounded off the look with custom Pleaser Shoes “Flamingo-1020” boots with crystal-embellishments and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lady Gaga stepped out in London wearing a Gucci Fall/Winter 2021 “Aria” collection embellished monogram look. She accessorized the look with $93.95 Pleaser Xtreme-1020 patent platform boots in patent nude, a custom Gucci “Zumi” metallic croc-embossed mini bag, and $400 Victoria Beckham “Classic V” aviator sunglasses.

Lady Gaga attended the film’s screening in London wearing a custom brown silk dress by Et Ochs, inspired by the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 dress. The dress was paired with D’Accori “Belle” metallic bronze platform heels and Alighieri jewelry pieces.

Lady Gaga wore a custom Versace red silk satin column gown, inspired by a Versace Spring/Summer 1995 look, and satin platform pumps to the House of Gucci premiere in Milan.

Lady Gaga was spotted out in London wearing an Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 look paired with a $125 Agent Provocateur “Paige” full cup underwire bra. Accompanying her look, she carried a vintage Gucci “Lady Lock” bag which she snagged from Cudoni.

Lady Gaga continued her promotional run for the film wearing a Valentino leopard print look, including a $790 Animalier printed jersey t-shirt and $3,600 printed crepe couture skirt, and white Valentino Garavani Stud Sign handbag. The look was topped off by Jimmy Choo “Anouk” nude patent leather pumps.

Lady Gaga wore a Rodarte Spring/Summer 2022 RTW look and custom Pleaser Shoes “Xtreme-1020” white vegan leather boots while doing press for House of Gucci.

Lady Gaga stunned in NYC wearing a custom Lanvin coat as a dress and $745 Gianvito Rossi “Gianvito 105” metallic silver pumps.

Lady Gaga wore a Valentino Spring/Summer 2022 RTW look paired with $745 Gianvito Rossi “Gianvito 105” metallic gold pumps while in NYC. She finished the look with Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Lady Gaga donned a custom Armani Privé look while attending the House of Gucci premiere in NYC. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces and Pleaser Shoes “Xtreme-1020” faux leather platform booties.

Her looks were styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.

Which look was your favorite?

Photos: Backgrid / Richard Masao / Getty