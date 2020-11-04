Lady Gaga Wears Alexander McQueen FW20 Ready-to-Wear Suit and Michael NGO ‘Vote’ Triple Crystal Mask on Biden-Harris Campaign in Pennsylvania!
Lady Gaga was one of the many celebrities spotted on the Biden-Harris campaign the day before election. She was spotted in Pennsylvania with the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a dazzling and classy all-black look!
Lady Gaga wore an Alexander McQueen FW20 RTW suit paired with a Michael NGO “Vote” triple crystal mask and $91.95 Pleaser USA “X-Treme-102” boots, styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. Her makeup was executed by Sarah Tanno-Stewart with hair styled by Frederic Aspiras.
