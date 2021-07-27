Lady Gaga stepped out in NY donning a look that offered a mix of Gaga’s latest classic style with her previous outlandish avante-garde style and let’s just say we’re here for it. She strutted the streets of NY wearing a simple ribbed midi dress paired with a pair of killer platform shoes.
Lady Gaga wore Magda Butrym’s $1,570 Ribbed Knit Bustier Midi Dress in black paired with $112.95 Pleasure Shoes “Infinity-1020” faux leather boots. The look offers a minimalism-meets-maximalism vibe as she spices us her subtle midi dress with a stunning pair of platform boots, taking notes from Gaga’s eclectic style we became acquainted with during the inception of her music career. She also accessorized her all-black look with a pair of $550 DITA Eyewear “Day Tripper” sunglasses and a $3,590 Mark Cross “Rear Window” mini leather overnight bag. Her look was styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador.
Photos: Backgrid