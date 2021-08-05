Lady Gaga and her platform heels continue to takeover New York City! As she was leaving Radio City Music Hall yesterday, she gave fans and the paps a glimpse at her latest look which featured a blue crop tank top and matching biker shorts along with another pair of dramatic platform boots.
Lady Gaga wore Marc Jacobs $95 “The Bandeau” top and matching $165 “The Sports Shorts” shorts in blue. Part of a special collection dubbed as “The Color Collection”, the set appears in a blue stretchy knit material complete with the Marc Jacobs logo knitted in white on both pieces. She paired the look with a pair of $97.95 Pleaser Shoes “Flamingo 1050” platform boots. For accessories, she sported $550 DITA “Erasur” sunglasses and carried a $2,150 Mark Cross “Madeline Mini Lady” in white (the taupe color is pictured below). Her look was styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador.
The singer was spotted leaving Radio City Music Hall, where she recently performed with known musical partner Tony Bennett. The two currently have a second collaborative album in the works, which is scheduled to release on October 1st. During this latest Gaga sighting, she appeared to be leaving rehearsals as the musical pairing is set to perform at the famous venue for a second show today.
Thoughts on her look?
Photos: Getty