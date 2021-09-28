The 74th annual Tony Awards were held in NYC on Sunday evening, honoring the groundbreaking achievements made in Broadway productions during the 2019-2020 season. Taking the red carpet, we spotted celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, and more. Also in attendance, actress LaChanze graced the red carpet of the 2021 Tony Awards rocking a captivating look from a Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer.

LaChanze wore Oyemwen’s $275 Forbidden Garden Wide Leg Jumpsuit, styled by J LeVe. The dazzling jumpsuit was paired with Lorraine West jewelry pieces and Prada heels from Albright Fashion Library. She further accessorized the look with a Charlotte Olympia Dellal clutch handbag, also from Albright Fashion Library.

As for the jumpsuit, it is definitely a stunner to be worn in confidence, as perfectly executed by LaChanze. The Forbidden Garden Green Wide Legged Jumpsuit by Oyemwen appears in an olive green color complete with a sheer overlay striped with various shimmering shades of green. It also features a chic halterneck detail along with fashion-forward wide pants legs and a zipper closure. This particular piece is custom made with sizes ranging up 5X.

Shop the jumpsuit here and stun in confidence!

Photos: Getty Images