With a starring role in the Netflix film ‘The Perfect Find’, there are multiple reasons why La La Anthony had our full attention at the movie’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere. Wearing a highlighter hue Christopher Esber gown, you certainly could not miss her!
You could easily mistake this look for a bodysuit and wrap skirt combination given the cut outs at the hips and drawstring to the left, but don’t get it twisted. Made from silk blends, the sheer bodice and drapery on this floor-sweeping dress had La La looking like the true goddess that she is! Shop the look below.
Get the look: $677 Christopher Esber Cutout draped silk-satin and silk-voile maxi dress
What say you?
Photos: Getty Images & Thomas Herold