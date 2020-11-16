Kylie Jenner wears LaQuan Smith Red Silk Top and Orange PVC Pants While out in Beverly Hills

Kylie Jenner stepped out and slayed last night in a LaQuan Smith Red Silk Top and Orange PVC Pants While out in Beverly Hills celebrating her upcoming launch of her ‘How The Grinch Store Christmas Lip Kit’ by Kylie Cosmetics.

She completed her look with clear Yeezy pumps (sold out).

Her look was photographed by Hype Williams for Laquan’s Spring 2021 collection.

This look is beyond hot! Go Kylie and Laquan!

Purchase this look at LaQuanSmith.com.

Would you wear it?

Images: @TheRealSPW/ @HypeWilliams for Laquan Smith