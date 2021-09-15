After announcing her pregnancy to the world with an emotional video reveal, Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram and stunting in head-turning looks in the streets with her growing baby bump. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was spotted in NY participating in fashion week festivities including attending designer LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2022 show at the famous Empire State Building.

For the show, Kylie Jenner rocked a look fresh off the runway. The young entrepreneur was outfitted in the LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2022 black lace catsuit and wrap skirt paired with a slightly oversized black coat. Posing as the soon-come brand’s first ambassador, she also wore Studio Baković’s “Ellipse Mules” which are unreleased but set to launch soon. She kept her accessories very minimal, opting for a pair of diamond stud earrings. Her look was styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist.

For her hairstyle, she went with a pulled back hairdo.

Does this look seem familiar? Kylie Jenner seems to have borrowed some maternity style inspiration from her sister Kim Kardashian who wore a similar black lace look while pregnant with her son Chicago. While attending the LACMA in 2015, the SKIMS founder wore a black lace jumpsuit paired with a longline blazer jacket by Givenchy under Riccardo Tisci.

What say you?