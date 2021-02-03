Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Daughter Stormi’s Third Birthday Wearing an Entire Studios Orange Puffer Jacket, Black and White AMBUSH X Nike Dunk High Sneakers and Hannah Jewett Silver Puddle Play Hoop Earrings
On Monday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster turned three years old! Of course, no celebration is small when it comes to the Kardashian family, so a princess-themed birthday bash was held in Los Angeles for Stormi. Prior to the birthday party, Kylie Jenner managed to snag a selfie of her outfit which featured a casual yet cozy look.
Kylie Jenner was spotted in a $259 orange puffer jacket by Entire Studios (available for pre-order here), AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High sneakers in black and white and $250 Hannah Jewett Silver Puddle Play Hoop Earrings.
Loving her look? You can shop it below: