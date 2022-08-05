Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster hit London Town, with Stormi in a casual ensemble, and mom Kylie in a pink and black archival look by Comme des Garcons:

London, UNITED KINGDOM – Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi seen leaving Harrod’s London after enjoying afternoon tea and a private shopping trip. Pictured: Kyline Jenner BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The head turning ensemble hails from the brand’s Fall 2007 collection. The look features hands the appear to encroach on Kylie’s chest and hips. Her jacket was last spied on 1stDibs.com for $1,470; her skirt for $1,650.

They look great!

London, UNITED KINGDOM – Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi seen leaving Harrod’s London after enjoying afternoon tea and a private shopping trip. Pictured: Kyline Jenner BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

What say you?

It seems loads of celebs are shopping it up at 1stDibs.com for unique vintage looks. See what they have here.