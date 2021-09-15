Kris Jenner stunned in a pink suit look as she headed to Paris Hilton’s engagement party in NYC with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Let’s get into the details of her look:

Kris Jenner beamed in head-to-toe Dolce and Gabbana, styled by the brand. Her look included $3,395 shantung silk single-breasted blazer and $1,705 skinny silk pants. She opted for a nude colored top to go under the vibrant pink look. For accessories, the mom-preneur went with Dolce and Gabbana’s $1,545 pink satin and crystal slingback pumps and silver glitter Devotion mini handbag (grab a similar version here). She also wore stud earrings and a drop necklace for jewelry accessories.

She sported her signature pixie short cut for her hairstyle along with pink hints in her rosy makeup look. Her hair was done by Léa Journo with makeup by Etienne Ortega.

What do you think of her look?

Photos: Backgrid