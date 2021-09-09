Kris Jenner was spotted enjoying her last days in Venice and she did so in style, of course! The mom-preneur said “ciao” to Portofino in a chic Dolce and Gabbana look.
Kris Jenner struck a pose in a $2,845 Dolce and Gabbana graffiti print long sleeve midi dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Inspired by the 90s, the dress is apart of Dolce and Gabbana’s AW21 rollout and appears in a vibrant multicolor graffiti-style print in a sheer fabric. She paired the look with nude heeled sandals and dangly drop earrings.
She wore her iconic short cut hairstyle, slayed by Léa Journo, with her makeup glam by Rokeal Lizama.
Thoughts?