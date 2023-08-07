Between Kourtney Kardashian and Rihanna, we don’t know who looks more stylish as they’ve both been having their baby bump on full display in the most fashionable way.

The oldest Kardashian sister, 44, is expecting a baby boy with her husband Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and we’ve never seen Kourtney look more happier.

We have noticed that her minimalistic style has certainly adopted ‘punk rock’ influences from Travis’s edgy aesthetic, which we think is a bomb look for Kourtney. Think moto biker jackets, leather dresses, hoodies and combat boots.

Photo Credit: @KourtneyKardash

Staying on trend with her new found style, Kourtney posed in a $5228 cobalt blue LaQuan Smith cropped leather biker jacket with shearling trim from LaQuan’s FW 22/23 collection.

Opting for cohesiveness , she paired her jacket with the matching $2,581 asymmetrical mini skirt that had silver hardware and a bold black zipper in the back. Her silver mule heels offered an eclectic touch to her bold vibrant look.

Photo Credit: @KourtneyKardash

We’ve seen the Kardashian sisters wear designer LaQuan Smith time and time again, and it’s great to see them wearing and flaunting a black designer. Smith who is originally from Queens, New York begin designing at the age of 21, and came out with his eponymous label in 2013.

Since then, LaQuan has become highly sought out by celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and LaLa Anthony. Manufactured in Long Island, New York, LaQuan’s designs are sent to clients all over the world from Lagos to London.

We adored Kourtney’s cobalt blue biker inspired ensemble and we can’t wait to see what other fierce looks she pulls out her wardrobe to jazz up her baby bump.

Photo Credit: @KourtneyKardash

Shop Kourtney’s look below: