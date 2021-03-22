Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Out at Nobu Malibu With Travis Barker Wearing Victoria Beckham Lurex Button Top, Beau Souci Black Leather Cut-Out Pants and a Hermès Mini Green Kelly Bag

Just yesterday evening, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with her new boyfriend and famous drummer Travis Barker. The two were seen holding hands while leaving Nobu in Malibu. For the date night, Kourtney Kardashian donned an edgy-chic ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a $752 Victoria Beckham lurex shirt paired with Beau Souci leather cutout pants (sold out), and a Hermès Kelly Clemence 20 bag (sold out).

Kourtney Kardashian’s style has always been on to keep an eye on! In this moment, she gave us a seasonal mix of edgy styles rocking a winter-style button top with cutout leather trousers complete with a Spring green mini bag.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: @shotbynyp