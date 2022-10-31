In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up in costumes and beg for candy. In the celebrity world, Halloween is the one day of the year when Hollywood’s top echelon serve Met Gala-level glamour and camp while we beg for more on Instagram.

Enter Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian-Barker. When tasked with dressing up for a family Halloween function, Trav and Kourt, once again, stepped deep into their leather jacket grungy bag for a Halloween look that is both dark and romantic

In their first Halloween together as husband and wife, the drummer boy and his pop culture icon wife dressed as horror’s most notorious couple, Chucky and Tiffany.

In addition to a fake knife prop for Travis, the Barkers kept their makeup looks true to the movie.

With Kourtney’s sister Kylie already two costumes in, we’re bound to see another look from this It Couple. Until then, let us know what you think of their fearsome twosome getup!