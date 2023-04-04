Following Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s split, some people thought that Kim’s style would lose its luster, but the complete opposite is true. With over 15 years in the game and once being Brandy and Paris Hilton’s personal Stylist, Kim Kardashian continues to reign supreme.

As a mother of four with her SKIM line, she’s even found a way to incorporate athleisure wear into her designer wardrobe. Most recently we spotted Kim in Tokyo twinning in pink with North and Chicago. She spiced up her grey tracksuit with a $1954 bubble gum Balenciaga faux fur and a matching Balenciaga ‘Everyday’ tote bag. She also opted for a sporty-chic look with silver alien shades and Nike X Dior Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers.

Kim Kardashian in Tokyo

Photo:@PierreSnaps North, Kim & Chicago

Photo: @PierreSnaps

In addition to serving a look in Tokyo, she payed a visit to the UK with her besties in a denim on denim look. Her custom denim cardigan with faux fur trim by Alexander Wang looked so fierce with her Car Hartt denim jeans, and of course it would be a trip to England with out a photo bomb moment in front of a red phone box.

Kim Kardashian in London

Photo: @PierreSnaps

Let’s just say, despite some of the controversy surrounding designers like Balenciaga and Alexander Wang, it hasn’t swayed or deterred Kim from wearing their designs.

Kim Kardashian in London

Photo: @PierreSnaps

We know Kim Kardashian lives for a good body suit so it felt on trend to see her in this Maison Alaia SS22 crocodile jacquard jumpsuit that retails for $4,320. It’s evident to see that her vegan diet has been doing her coke bottle shape justice.

Photo: @PierreSnaps Photo: @PierreSnaps

What we love most about Kim is that she can look chic in practically anything whether she’s slaying in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble or simply wearing a white tee and blue jeans. We spotted her shopping at Victoria Beckham rocking $554 asymmetrical Ottolinger jeans that looked incredibly modern.

While Kanye West undoubtedly influenced Kim Kardashians style in an innovative and extraordinary way, Kim will continue to serve fashionable looks post Kanye because for her, fashion is an instant language.