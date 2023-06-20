After just celebrating North West’s birthday, Kim Kardashian was spotted attending her oldest son Saint West basketball game in L.A. and she took the athleisure route and opted for a simple white crop tank and blue sweatpants.
Kanye West was also in the building to support and cheer his mini-me on at Mamba Academy in Thousands Oak. Noticeably absent was his wife Bianca Censori who we saw holding hands with North this past week at Ye’s 46th Birthday bash.
Kim looked very downtown chic with her blue, white and black Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High SP “Fragment” sneakers that retail for $1,995. We love the iconic silhouette and oversized backwards-facing Swoosh on the lateral side which offered a modern twist to the traditional Air Jordans we all love.