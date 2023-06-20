After just celebrating North West’s birthday, Kim Kardashian was spotted attending her oldest son Saint West basketball game in L.A. and she took the athleisure route and opted for a simple white crop tank and blue sweatpants.

Kanye West was also in the building to support and cheer his mini-me on at Mamba Academy in Thousands Oak. Noticeably absent was his wife Bianca Censori who we saw holding hands with North this past week at Ye’s 46th Birthday bash.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Kim looked very downtown chic with her blue, white and black Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High SP “Fragment” sneakers that retail for $1,995. We love the iconic silhouette and oversized backwards-facing Swoosh on the lateral side which offered a modern twist to the traditional Air Jordans we all love.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp