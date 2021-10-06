Kim Kardashian was spied out in NYC today as she headed to rehearsals for this week’s Saturday Night Live, of which she will be hosting alongside Halsey. The SKIMS CEO stepped out in a stylish look as she went to prepare for this week’s big episode.

Kim Kardashian delivered another all-black Balenciaga look while attending practice for the upcoming episode. She wore the $1,390 Balenciaga black knotted crepe top paired with the brand’s $2,850 pantashoes (sold out), which have become her go-to trousers here lately. For accessories, she went with more Balenciaga pieces including the $490 99MM wraparound sunglasses (sold out), $1,150 3D print earrings, and a Spring 2017 duffle bag (unavailable). Rounding off the look, she gave us a dramatic finish with a Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2021 multicolor glitter fur coat.

Will you be tuning into her appearance on this week’s Saturday Night Live?

Photos: Backgrid / Richard Masao