We’re so here for this mother-and-daughter duo!

Kim Kardashian attended North West’s basketball game over the weekend and chose the comfy chic route in an army green Skims top paired with leggings, and Yeezy slides.

Perhaps Kanye West had some influence with the color schemes of Skims apparel as the color of her slides looked parallel with her muted tone monochromatic outfit.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

The Skim’s t-shirt that Kim wore retails for only $52, and her leggings some at a splurge of just $64. According to Skims website, “Skim is a solution-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shape-wear.”

Since Kim, Jens Grede, and Emma Grede debuted the line in September 2019, the brand has become worth 3.2 billion dollars and actually started in Kim’s bathtub. That’s right! Kim would innovatively dye her shape wear with teabags and coffee to creatively change the color.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Accessorizing with the ultimate ‘It-Girl” bag, a tan beige $2,400 Hermes Crocodile Kelly bag , Kim looked all smiles on her way to cheer on her daughter North at her basketball game.

Photo: On Behalf of Hermes

We loved this color-coordinated sporty look that felt appropriate for the occasion. Whether you’re outdoors like Kim, or looking for that perfect airplane outfit, Skims seems like the perfect choice.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Shop the look below: