Kim Kardashian Serves Looks While in Rome Wearing Barragán White Lace Dress, Clio Peppiatt Leather Chainmail Wrap Skirt, Vintage Dolce and Gabbana Strapless Tortoiseshell Dress and More

When Kim Kardashian‘s in Rome, she serves looks. Then again, she does that wherever she is. The SKIMS CEO seems to be enjoying her visit to Rome and giving fans endless looks at the same time.

Let’s get into Kim’s looks from her Rome trip:

Kim Kardashian was spotted in the $375 Giu Giu “Nonna” pearl cardigan (sold out) paired with a $685.10 Clio Peppiatt “Leo Skirt”. She rounded off the look with a pair Prada Crocodile Flower Heel Mules (unavailable in red, but the black version is available for purchase on 1st Dibs for $1,299). It’s no secret that the eye-catching piece is her Clio Peppiatt wrap skirt which consists of faux leather wrapped with a chainmail piece that features an embroidered design of a medieval tapestry-inspired dragon.

Kim Kardashian shook up the internet when she visited the Vatican City wearing $439 white off-the-shoulder lace dress dress by Barragán (sold out). Designed by the brand’s Mexican-Latinx designer Victor Barragán, the dress comes in a sheer white lace fabric with cutouts on the front and back. She finished the look off with $364 Balenciaga BB0157S sunglasses and Yeezy nude double-strap heeled sandals (unavailable).

Kim took a tour of the famous Colosseum in a more comfortable look which included a $359 Bevza Long Sleeve Bodysuit in white (sold out) and $296 Walter Van Beirendonck Embroidered Logo Sports Shorts (sold out). She finished the look with a pair of $405 Balenciaga BB0072S sunglasses and $296 Yeezy Wedge Thong 110 Sandals.

Kim visited the iconic Fontana di Trevi aka the Trevi Fountain wearing a vintage Dolce and Gabbana dress. Available on 1st Dibs UK for $5,898.23, the dress comes from the Spring/Summer 1995 collection and hugs the body as a vinyl mini dress adorned in an earthy tortoiseshell design. The dress comes with straps but Kim opts to wear it strapless. She bounces off the tortoise shell design of the dress with complimenting accessories including a $1,147 Sergio Rossi Tortoiseshell Print Box Clutch and $300 Manolo Blahnik Tortoiseshell Strap Heels (both sold out).

All looks were styled by Avigail Collins.

If you had to pick a favorite look, which look would it be?

Photos: Backgrid