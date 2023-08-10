Ciao Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian has a new ambassador gig.

Last year, Kim Kardashian stepped her whole foot into her ‘Viva Italia!’ bag and went on a style tour with Dolce & Gabbana. She had her whole fam rocking the controversial label to her sister Kourtney’s third wedding to Travis Baker while also unveiling the Ciao Kim collection, a collaborative lineup between the SKIMS founder and D&G.

However, it seems Kim has traded in the luxurious maximalism of Dolce & Gabbana for the punchy grunge maximalism of Marc Jacobs. For fall/winter 2023, Jacobs tapped the pop culture icon for its global ad campaign and announced her as a new ambassador.

Photo: Tyrone Lebon

In a series of photos captured by Tyrone Lebon, Kim Kardashian poses on a black set decorated with chromatic letter balloons that spell out the brand name. In one image, she lays across the inflatable set in a slick pencil skirt, black cropped corset, polka dot evening gloves, white Kiki boots, and a Marc Jacobs Sack Bag in polka dot.

Photo: Tyrone Lebon

Elsewhere in the campaign, Kim wears an outsized polka dot puffer jacket with a matching skirt and a black denim jacket with the brand’s viral The Tote Bag.

The brand made their latest hook up official by archiving all images on its Instagram before posting the campaign images alongside a video.

If Kim’s made you eager to step into Marc Jacobs Fall 2023, shop the collection at marcjacobs.com