According to Page Six Kim Kardashian is panicking without Kanye West as her stylist.

In a scene from Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim admits she’s having trouble bringing the style for the big events without Kanye. “I got to a point where I would just ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I’m having like panic attacks, like, ‘What do I wear?” Kim said.

Kim even admitted that since their separation, Kanye has admitted that he wasn’t a fan of one of the outfits she wore to WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards.

The dress unzipped as she prepared to accept her award. Kanye compared the look to something Marge Simpson would wear. “He called me afterwards. He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she said.

What do you think?

Has Kim’s style declined since their split?

Images: Backgrid/Getty