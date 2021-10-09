Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving her hotel in NYC with Kanye West, with the two making their way to NBC Studios. For her latest look, Kim stunned in another pink ensemble matched with shimmering accessories.

Kim Kardashian was outfitted in Balenciaga’s Resort 2020 neon pink asymmetrical puffer coat, which may have been customized and extended to a maxi-style for her. For accessories, she wore more Balenciaga pieces including the black oversized rectangular sunglasses, crystal-adorned Hourglass tote bag, Knife sequin boots (going for $932 on 1st Dibs), and pink velvet gloves. She finished the look with a pair of dazzling crystal earrings.

West went with an all-black look which featured a jacket, hoodie, bag, baseball cap, and platform Crocs.

Thoughts? What could Kim and Balenciaga be up to?

Photos: Backgrid