Continuing her rehearsals of her highly anticipated hosting of this week’s Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian was spotted out in NYC leaving practice in yet another Balenciaga ensemble where she delivered a rewear style moment.
Kim Kardashian was spotted bundled up in Balenciaga’s $5,900 brown padded leather coat paired with the brand’s purple cotton hoodie. To go along with those pieces, she opted for Vetements x Manolo Blahnik pink satin thigh-high boots and Balenciaga accessories including the leather baseball cap, black leather gloves, BB0040S Mono cat sunglasses, and crystal-embellished Hourglass bag.
In this look, Kim served a rewear moment with her Balenciaga padded leather coat and Vetements x Manolo Blahnik pink satin over-the-knee boots. She wore the brown padded leather coat as she grabbed dinner with Kanye West in Malibu, styling it with the label’s purple satin top, trousers, and boots. Additionally, she stepped out in the Vetements x Manolo Blahnik pink satin boots along with a pink velvet suit jacket by Balenciaga, going for a full pink look.
Photos: Backgrid