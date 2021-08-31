In typical Kanye West fashion, the third DONDA listening party was another one for the books. Taking place in the rapper’s hometown of Chicago at the Soldier Field, West’s team recreated his childhood home at the venue for the latest listening event. There were also controversial moments as the artist brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, both of which have caught backlash in the media due to homophobic comments and sexual assault accusations. Not to mention, the 44 year-old fashion designer also set himself ablaze during the event where he was put out with no confirmed injuries! Closing the event out, a wedding dress-outfitted Kim Kardashian walked toward Kanye West where the two exchanged a few inaudible words and the venue went to black.

For the “wedding scene” of the DONDA listening event, Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga Fall 2021 Haute Couture “Look 63”. The estranged couple seemed to be recreating their wedding day in Florence, Italy where the two wore Givenchy, under Riccardo Tisci, ensembles.

Kim Kardashian rocked another Balenciaga look while backstage with Saint West and Kanye West. The entrepreneur was outfitted in the brand’s Spring 2021 leather trench coat (unavailable), $2,250 Knife Shark leather over-the-knee boots, and BB0041S sunglasses.

Despite many pushbacks, DONDA is now available and streaming Apple Music!

Thoughts?

Photos: Apple Music