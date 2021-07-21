Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane appeared at last night’s NBA Finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, where the Bucks walked away as this year’s champions. Of course, Keyshia Ka’oir was spotted courtside in a chic black ensemble which featured hints of green in support of the Bucks whose team colors are green, black, and white.
Keyshia Ka’oir wore a black high-neck body-hugging jumpsuit paired with Bottega Veneta accessories in order to achieve those green accents. I mean, what better way to show pops of green than with Bottega Veneta’s distinctive lime green color? Keyshia accessorized the jumpsuit with Bottega Veneta’s $2,500 corset in parakeet and $1,790 “Flash” knee-high boots in black grass. She also carried a Hermès Birkin black croc bag. Getting into the spirit of the game, Keyshia also wore hints of green in her eye makeup, executed by MLatrice MUA.
