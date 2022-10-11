The couple that slays together, stays together: something Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane know quite well. Individually Keyshia and Gucci’s style is heavy on lavish labels and high on saturation. They aren’t strangers to showing out in a monochromatic look whether it be date night or simply sitting courtside.

Their latest couple look is an orange on orange spectacle reminiscent of their 2nd Annual Black Ball look. Stepping out in their usual fly flair, the couple coordinated in various orange leathers.

Photo: @keyshiakaoir

While Gucci wore a full Rick Owens look accessorized with brown Tom Ford ‘Drew’ shades, his beautiful bae wore a Stand Studio leather trench coat over the Nanushka ‘Inara’ dress. Her feet were covered by the coveted Gianvito Rossi BIJOUX sandals, and she finished the look with a Hermes Birkin 25.

Keyshia and Gucci Mane have worn many notable looks, but we’re willing to argue that this is at the top for the fashionably bomb couple. Gucci’s carrot orange ensemble pairs perfectly with the marigold his boo is wearing and the leather makes it sleek. We’re hoping to see more looks like this from both Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane and we know they’ll deliver.