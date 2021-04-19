Kevin Hart Channels His Inner Swagger for a Photoshoot in Dapper Alexander McQueen Spring 2021 Pink-Red Dip-Dye Suit + More Looks Featuring Lanvin Stripe Polo Shirt and Green Trousers and Custom FRÈRE Grey Suit

You ask, we answer! @cess.xo says, “Hey! Love your page! Who is Kevin Hart wearing?”

While behind the scenes of a recent photoshoot, comedian and actor Kevin Hart showed off his moves in a video wearing an Alexander McQueen tailored suit. The Alexander McQueen suit appears in a pink-red ombre-like design that was achieved through a dip-dye technique. The suit is from the brand’s McQueen Men Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

For this shoot, Kevin Hart also wore two other dapper looks featuring his tailored swag.

Kevin Hart posed in a Lanvin look including a $680 stripe polo shirt and $850 green Biker Pants.

The comedian also wore a custom handmade suit by FRÈRE which comes in a steel grey color.

All of his looks were styled by Ashley North.

Thoughts on his looks?

Photos: @aspictures / Chloe Le Drezen