It’s not even Halloween and Rihanna’s playing a little trick r’ treat. For Fenty Beauty’s latest collab, the It’s not even Halloween and Rihanna’s playing a little trick r’ treat. For Fenty Beauty’s latest collab, the makeup brand we love teamed with OG tricksters MSCHF. The Brooklyn-based art collective is known for its prank-influenced creations like the now sold-out Scratch & Sniff Lotto Tickets where “you don’t know how much you’ll win or what it will smell like.” It’s a fun-loving brand with an eye for art as well as misbehavior, so collabing with the bad gal herself makes a lot of sense.

The Ketchup or Makeup beauty kit contains an assortment of six packets containing either ketchup or lipgloss. It’s a silly little beauty game that ends in a mess or a shimmery red Fenty Beauty gloss. Perhaps this is what she meant when she said Russian Roulette in 2009.

While all things Fenty are usually well received, commenters on the Fenty Beauty IG post have questioned the $25 price tag. From notes like “seems so wasteful” to “I could buy a gloss and a bottle of ketchup for that price and they would both close” and “$25 for ketchup?!”, it’s clear this is a collab that doesn’t appeal to everyone’s tastes or tastebuds.

However, for the ketchup stans and Rihanna fans, know that you can happily spend your $25 on the Ketchup or Makeup kit now.