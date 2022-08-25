Photo: MSCHF

It’s not even Halloween and Rihanna’s playing a little trick r’ treat. For Fenty Beauty’s latest collab, the It’s not even Halloween and Rihanna’s playing a little trick r’ treat. For Fenty Beauty’s latest collab, the makeup brand we love teamed with OG tricksters MSCHF. The Brooklyn-based art collective is known for its prank-influenced creations like the now sold-out Scratch & Sniff Lotto Tickets where “you don’t know how much you’ll win or what it will smell like.” It’s a fun-loving brand with an eye for art as well as misbehavior, so collabing with the bad gal herself makes a lot of sense.

The Ketchup or Makeup beauty kit contains an assortment of six packets containing either ketchup or lipgloss. It’s a silly little beauty game that ends in a mess or a shimmery red Fenty Beauty gloss. Perhaps this is what she meant when she said Russian Roulette in 2009.

Photo: MSCHF

While all things Fenty are usually well received, commenters on the Fenty Beauty IG post have questioned the $25 price tag. From notes like “seems so wasteful” to “I could buy a gloss and a bottle of ketchup for that price and they would both close” and “$25 for ketchup?!”, it’s clear this is a collab that doesn’t appeal to everyone’s tastes or tastebuds.

However, for the ketchup stans and Rihanna fans, know that you can happily spend your $25 on the Ketchup or Makeup kit now.

Photo: MSCHF