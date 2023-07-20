Kendall Jenner is adding beauty ambassador to her list of girl boss duties.

From Elle Fanning and Camila Cabello to Viola Davis and Eva Longoria, L’Oréal Paris has officially welcomed Kendall Jenner to their list of celebrity Global Ambassadors.

Adding to her list of ever-growing duties, the reality TV star has stepped away from the runway to begin yet another beauty venture. With her previous experience in the beauty industry such as partaking Estée Lauder, and Kylie Cosmetics endeavors, L’Oréal Paris has the right idea to add Kendall Jenner to their list of celebrity brand ambassadors.

‘I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, ‘I’m worth it,’ ” shared the Supermodel . “Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full circle moment,” Jenner further elaborated.

The brand’s September make-up campaign will feature Jenner as the new face of L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick range.

At first thought, will you be splurging on L’Oréal Paris’s Kendall Jenner collection?