“Kelly told ya’ll she was gonna bump like this” but “ya’ll didn’t think that she would bump like this.”

Stunning, seductive and noteworthy, Kelly Rowland looked drop-dead gorgeous in an Olive green Laquan Smith ensemble that practically took our breath away.

The ‘Coffee’ singer, 42, who will be stepping out of hiatus to headline a free music festival in Baltimore known as “Artscape” in September, let us know through her latest photoshoot that absolutely nothing has changed.

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams

Kelly looked impeccable as she posed in a series of photos in a $1,000 Laquan Smith mock turtleneck high-cut bodysuit that she paired with the matching $1,300 suede maxi skirt. She took a worthwhile risk by showing side ‘boobage’ in a tasteful and appealing way.

Opting for a gold chunky Chanel bracelet and gold open toe sandals, Rowland accessories felt luxurious and complimented her rich skin complexion.

Photo Credit: On Behalf of Laquan Smith

Resembling her sister Beyoncé, Kelly served a soft beat with a nude lip and smokey eye. Her signature bob haircut had subtle highlights and framed her face exceptionally well.

Of course we would all love to see Destiny Child reunite however, alone Kelly is a force. Fans are waiting for the Grammy award winning artist to come out with new music, especially in this era, where her style and image has evolved.

One thing for certain is that she’s in her sexy grown woman stage, and based on how incredible she looked in this sultry LaQuan number, it’s evident that she hasn’t lost a beat.

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams

Shop Kelly’s Laquan Smith high-cut bodysuit below: