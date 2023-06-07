Keke Palmer may be a new mother, but there’s no slowing down in her show schedule. From her Old Hollywood glam moment at the Met Gala to her showing her wild side in Roberto Cavalli, Palmer’s proven she can be a mother and a muva all at the same time.
Recently, Keke appeared on The Terrell Show, a YouTube-based broadcast hosted by everyone’s favorite music-loving commentator and interviewer, Terrell Grice.
As a guest on the mid-season finale, Keke got real about iconic Black TV mom Claire Huxtable and the realities of going broke after success. As she usually does, the loved actress/singer looked great. With her new mom glow radiating off the screen, she shined in a 70s-esuqe look wearing thick silver hoops and a chevron asymmetric mini dress by ALEXIS.