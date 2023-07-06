Keke Palmer got her entire life at the Usher show in Vegas over the weekend!

She attended the concert in a $1,690 Givenchy sheer long sleeve dress over a $178 Wolford Mat De Luxe bodysuit and $895 YSL Martha Sandals.

Transparency is one of the season’s key trends and Givenchy’s maxi dress is a chic way to embrace the aesthetic. It’s cut from sheer stretch-tulle flocked with tiny velvet ‘4G’ monograms and lined through the body for coverage.

Her sandals have a toe loop strap and a mid vamp band.

Her baby daddy Darius Jackson didn’t approve of her outfit, but we do!

Ladies, would you wear it?

Images: @Keke