‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Reunion Fashion: Kylie and Kris Jenner in Vivienne Westwood, Kendall Jenner in Tom Ford White Top and Cutout Metallic Skirt, Kourtney Kardashian in Gucci By Tom Ford Black Lace Look and More
Last night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season reunion kicked off with host Andy Cohen! The women of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed up and showed out for their show’s final reunion wearing their best designer looks.
Let’s get into their reunion looks:
Kris Jenner posed with daughter Kylie Jenner wearing a custom white Vivienne Westwood dress.
Kylie Jenner wore a $5,240 Vivienne Westwood “Helenae” dress (sold out) paired with earrings from the brand and $795 Gianvito Rossi Stark Plexi Ankle Strap Heels.
Kendall Jenner wore a Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2013 look including a white ribbed knit sleeveless crop top and cutout metallic chain skirt, styled by Dani Michelle.
Kourtney Kardashian appeared in a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford lace look, hailing from the brand’s Fall 1999 “Inverno” collection. Her look was styled by Dani Michelle.
Khloe Kardashian wore a Gucci by Tom Ford Spring/Summer 1997 RTW black slinky low scoop neck dress and 1996 Black Spazzalato leather belt with slit buckle (available on Hush Hush for $575).
Kim Kardashian wore a custom Vivienne Westwood Cocoette Dress in copper paired with Manolo Blahnik “Leva” sandals (sold out) and custom diamond cross necklaces and pear diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.
