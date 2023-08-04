Karrueche headed to dinner in an all black look, including a $341 Cecilie Bahnsen Lace Up Crop Top and $1,080 Noir Kei Ninomiya Black Strap Trousers:

She wore her black crop top backwards to reveal a slender fit with self tie straps. We adored her clear Cinderella inspired pumps that offered balance to such an edgy ensemble.

Credit: Far Fetch

Her wool twill trousers feature adjustable pin-buckle straps throughout and were complimented with a flare hemline.

Credit: Ssense

So cute! If you like her look, shop below:

What do you think?

Images: Shot by Nyp