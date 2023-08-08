“If you’re a fly girl, get your nails done, get a pedicure, get your hair did.”- Flo x Missy Elliot

Karrueche Tran looked on fleek and effortlessly chic as she stepped out with her bestie J. Ryan La Cour to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine as a restaurant called, DiDi in West Hollywood.

From her sleek pixie cut fingerwave hair doo, to her yellow tinted shades, and oversize Ader Error sweatshirt, perhaps the best part of Karrueche’s look were her picturesque Vetements boots.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Karrueche’s snazzy boots were clearly made for walking and that’s just what they’ll do. The black and yellow Vetements salamander-print boots that the ‘Claws’ actress wore were sickening and eye-catching as the actress strutted down the pavement.

At a splurge of $3,688, these boots are quite the statement and are made from patent leather, and characterized with a square toe and angular heel.

Photo Credit: On Behalf of Vetements

Tran’s $302 Ader Error sweatshirt appeared to be worn as a mini dress on her 5’1 short frame. The brand’s logo was embroidered on the front of her pull-over design and we loved the complimentary white contrast stitching.

To fully tie her look together, Karrueche wore minimally designed black and yellow Oliver Peoples shades that couldn’t have been more of a stylish choice for the Emmy award winning actress.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Ultimately, we adored this edgy and youthful look on Karrueche that had so many inspired pieces and was without a doubt an instant hit.

