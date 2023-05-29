What in the bizarre is going on because every time we see Kanye West and his wife Bianca, they often leave us scratching our heads.

Ye, 45, who’s known for being a bit extreme at times and is undeniably an artist both in the literal and figurative sense, stepped out at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Los Angeles with Censori in a black Vetements shirt that he most notably added shoulder pads to.

He opted for cropped sweat pants and where it get’s a little outrageous is with his cobalt blue sock shoes that has created controversy amongst media outlets alike. But don’t be confused, it could be a marketing ploy for his next innovation. According to TMZ,

“Ye’s Mascotte Holdings Inc. recently filed for “YZY SOCK SHOES.” The documents, obtained by TMZ, were submitted May 4 — and while there’s not a whole lot of detail — there is an identification that reads, “Socks; socks with leather soles.“

Could Kanye be the first to actually create a sock shoe that’s practical and wearable? We shall see.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

The Vetements shirt that states “Polizei,” on the front means “Police” in German. After Ye’s Antisemitic comments and losing a fortune following his ideologies, we’re not sure what his intentions were with wearing this shirt. The lines are a bit blurred since back in March, the ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ rapper expressed that he liked Jews again after watching, “21 Jump Street.”

Despite some of Kanye West opposing views, Bianca has stood by Ye’s side. She too looked out of this world with a graphic shirt that she turned into a turban hijab, to go with her braless tank and grey stockings. Her embellished thigh high socks and heels let us know that Kanye has clearly met his match.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Is Kanye and Bianca a match made in heaven? Or is she just a rebound to Kim Kardashian?