Kanye West Visits the West Park Hospital in Wyoming in Yeezy Foam Runners

Last night, I watched Kanye West on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs no Introduction:

During the interview , Kanye West affirms his bi polar status and intimates that he doesn’t always like taking his medication for various reasons (ranging from he feels more creative during a manic episode to him feeling the medication making him fat). The show is interspersed with Letterman visiting his home and trying on various Yeezy pieces– which West calls the Hermes of Sportswear–and Kanye even mentions, as he’s helping Letterman, that it’s reminiscent of his time at the GAP. Released in May 2019, the show almost eerily predicts all of the outbursts and headlines we are reading about and witnessing today.

At any rate, following his most recent episode, Kanye was papped going to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming wearing the Hermes of Sportswear shoes, the Yeezy Foam Runners.

Some are worried about Kanye, but I think he knows exactly what he’s doing: increasing visibility and exposure for his upcoming album and his Yeezy brand.

What do you think?

Images: Backgrid

Watch him talk more about his BiPolar status below: