Kanye West Reportedly Worth $6.6 Billion with a Majority of Success Coming from His Yeezy Brand

As controversial as he is, Kanye West is making strides in business! It was reported yesterday from many sources that the rapper-entrepreneur is now worth $6.6 billion.

Back in April of 2020, Kanye West had officially been named a billionaire by Forbes with a net worth of $1.3 billion of which Kanye insisted was actually $3.3 billion.

Now, the artist is reportedly worth $6.6 billion which is largely a thanks to his immensely popular Yeezy brand which is worth between $2.3 and $4.7 billion, accounting for almost more than half of the Sunday Service leader’s net worth. The remaining portions of the West’s billions comes from cash, stock, his music catalog and other assets such as wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

The Yeezy brand is only expected to go up especially with the recent 10-year partnership with GAP Inc. Set to officially release in Summer 2021, the collaboration is expected to be hit “$150 million in sales in the first full year in 2022” and “could be worth as much as $970 million” in total, according to Bloomberg.

With a reported $6.6 billion net worth, this would place Kanye West as the richest Black man in American history.

With such success coming from the Yeezy brand, let’s get into some iconic Yeezy moments by celebs:

Photos: Backgrid