Is it really a love lockdown if Kanye West doesn’t style his love interest? Just last week, West and Brazilian model Juliana Nalú were captured in and around ComplexCon, hosted yearly in Los Angeles. Both were outfitted in Yeezy looks including matching rain boots. This is the designer-rapper’s typical way of saying that if things weren’t official before, they sure are official now!

If you don’t know Juliana, she is the 24-year-old bombshell influencer who has caught Ye’s attention. Sporting white jeans, a grey hoodie and a sleeveless high neck cropped top with under cleavage with a crossbody bag, the look gave us nostalgic hints of the early Yeezy days. Ye, on the other hand, wore a beige crewneck and oversized bomber-hoodie with grey jeans and an Adidas belt – very YZY x Gap if you ask us!

