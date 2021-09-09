For Labor Day weekend, D-Nice brought the ultimate end-of-summer vibes holding Club Quaratine in Atlanta with in-person performances and celebrity attendees! In attendance, we spied Kandi Burruss who rocked a stylish designer ensemble as she snagged a flick with LeToya Luckett and Tiny Harris.

Kandi Burruss wore a set by Alexander Wang including the brand’s $1,695 oversized pinstriped leather shirt and $895 pinstriped leather shorts (sold out). Accompanying the pinstripe outfit, she wore a black lace bralette underneath the leather shirt. She also paired the ensemble with Prada’s $1,420 Brushed Rois leather and nylon Monolith boots. For accessories, she went with hoop earrings and a silver pendant necklace.

Finishing off her look, she opted for a bold red lip and high ponytail for hairstyle of choice.

What say you?