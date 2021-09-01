For their seventh anniversary, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade went on what they called the “Wade World Tour 2021” as they traveled to different global locations with their children, celebrating their seven years of marriage. For one stop, the family went to Paris where the Wades held an anniversary dinner at the luxe Peninsula Paris. On the scene, we spied the “Shady Baby” aka Kaavia James who donned an adorably stylish Lanvin look, showing us and the world that she’s a mini fashionista to watch.

Kaavia James wore Lanvin’s $669 white ruffle hem dress, which she humorously called an “emotional support dress” that gave her “confidence to steal the show” in her Instagram post. She paired the dress with $179 pink ballet flats, styled by Thomas Christos. For accessories, the little one carried her two stuffed animals.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade both rocked Valentino looks for the anniversary festivities.

So cute!