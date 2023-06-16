You ask, we answer! Instagram user @mskeenaj sent in a look worn by influencer Just Tokyo to Floyd Mayweather’s recent boxing match saying “Hi where is this outfit from”? It turns out that the crochet set is by Sandro. The coordinated top retails for $251 while the pants go for $228 on Farfetch.

Did someone call the seventies? ‘Cause it looks like wavy patterns are very much in right now! Not to mention the flare cut on the pant that’s really taking us back to those psychedelic days.

Tokyo dressed up her retro outfit with another vintage inspired piece – her jumbo Chanel quilted bag. Get the look below!

Get the look: $251 Sandro wavy crochet short-sleeve shirt

Get the look: $228 Sandro intarsia-knit flared trousers

Get the look: $4350 Chanel Caviar Quilted Jumbo Single Flap Beige Clair



Got a celebrity wardrobe inquiry? We got you! Send it to us @fashionbombdaily and we’ll hunt down the look just for you.

What do you think?