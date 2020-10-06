June Ambrose Joined Puma as Their Newest Creative Partner With First Collection Coming in 2021

After working with key celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, Puma is adding another icon to its growing family. Just yesterday, award-winning costume designer and all-around fashionista June Ambrose announced that she is the newest creative partner to join the Puma family!

June Ambrose became acquainted with Puma through her work with rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z who has partnered with the brand through his Roc Nation company and frequently wears Puma kicks. Through her upcoming partnership, June plans to bring her eye for “fit, function and flair” into design while tackling topics like gender equality and youth empowerment.

June expressed her thoughts about the upcoming collection: “I want my work with Puma to drive a dialogue around Title Nine and equality. To have the opportunity to do this by launching a collection for an underserved division — for women’s basketball — is incredible. I want athletes and all women to feel fearless and inspired when they wear the pieces that I’ve designed. I want to create a space where young girls and women feel empowered on and off the court.“

You can expect first looks at the June Ambrose x Puma collection in 2021!