Modern and beautiful, with a sartorial elegance, the fashion queen herself wore a $2,960 plaid Sergio Hudson suit while celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop with Nasdaq and Rock the Bells.

While sitting pretty on top of a New York rooftop, one can’t help but notice Ambrose’s bomb accessories which consisted of a custom Khia Tullae NY Knicks hat, that she paired with Brian Atwood pumps that had yellow pompoms.

You know it was hard to miss her bright orange Hermes Birkin bag that was practically to die for. Keeping her jewelry to a minimum, she opted for pearl earrings and gold layered necklaces.

Photo Credit: @Juneambrose

If anyone knows fashion, it’s certainly Ambrose who has a wealth of experience working and styling a variety of different entertainers in the fashion industry. From Jay-Z and Beyonce to Missy Elliot and Mary J Blige, everyone that June touches is gold.

Photo Credit: @Juneambrose

Shop June Ambrose Look Below:

Photo Credit: @Juneambrose

Rapper LL Cool J embraced the Costume Designer as they posed in front of an embellished boombox. Opting for a suit like Ambrose, LL Cool J wore a navy suit with a white crewneck top, and a quintessential New York Yankees cap. His aviator shades and diamond necklace added to his Hip-hop aesthetic.

Photo Credit: @Juneambrose

If there’s one thing we love about June, it how fearless she is and how she unapologetically takes calculated risks. If you follow her on Instagram, then you understand how much of a trailblazer she is. Every fierce look she pulls off is always accompanied with catwalks and dramatic twirls which we can’t get enough of.

From her Sergio Hudson suit and Brian Atwood stilettos to her orange Hermes bag and Khia Tullae hat, what do you think?

Photo Credit: @Juneambrose