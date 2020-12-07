JT Shares Another Birthday Look Wearing Helmut Lang Shearling Coat, Norma Kamala Slinky to Knee Dress, Bottege Veneta Chain Cassette Bag and Mesh Square Toe Pumps
After breaking the internet in her floral L.O.C.A dress, City Girl JT gave us yet another birthday look and this time she kept it cozy and chic.
JT was spotted wearing a Helmut Land Shearling Coat and Norma Kamala Slinky to Knee Dress paired with Bottege Veneta’s Chain Cassette Bag and Mesh Square Toe Pumps.
Shop her look:
Is JT becoming another fashion “it” girl? What say you?