JT Flicked It Up Wearing A Multicolored Chanel Crop Top Jacket and Yellow Chanel Shorts Paired with Bottega Veneta Shoes
JT from the City Girls served us glam as she posed in a Chanel look. She wore a multicolored hooded crop jacket by chanel. The jacket features the label’s signature CC logo all over along with a colorful print that is reminiscent of the colorful liquid inside of lava lamps.
The top was paired with powdered yellow Chanel shorts which has “coco” written across the back and yellow Bottega Venta shoes. Her makeup was done by Jazzmin Jordan
What do you think of this look?